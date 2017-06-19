PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members expressed less interest in discussing various features of Finance Bill, 2017 during the budget session, as 78 members did not contribute anything to the debate, observed Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in a report issued on Sunday.

The report further said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Finance tabled the Finance Bill, 2017 during the first sitting of the budget session held between June 7 and June 16. The House passed the Bill during 6th sitting after holding discussion on the budget for more than 16 hours. The Assembly approved 59 demands for grants for the year 2017-18 and rejected 722 cut motions, while 53 supplementary demands for grants for the year 2016-17 were also approved by the House by setting aside 196 cut motions on them.

The reports added that seventy-eight lawmakers (63 per cent of the current membership) did not contribute to the budget debate. Sixteen of them were female legislators and 62 were male lawmakers. However, the participation of lawmakers in the budget session witnessed improvement as compared to the preceding year when 92 members (75 per cent of the membership) had not contributed to the budget debate. Among them were 21 female legislators and 71 male lawmakers.

During the budget session, none out of eleven female lawmakers of the ruling coalition leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed their views on the fiscal document, followed by one each of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), PML-N, QWP-S, ANP and JI. Similarly, among 62 male lawmakers who did not take part in the budget debate, 33 belonged to PTI, followed by JUI-F (10), QWP-S (7), PML-N (5), JI and ANP (two each), Independent (2) and PPPP (one).

Of the 45 members who took part in the budget debate, six were females and 39 male members. Two female lawmakers each of JUI-F and PML-N and one each of QWP-S and PTI debated the budget for 86 minutes, while the male lawmakers expressed their views for 928 minutes. Seventeen male members participating in the budget debate were from PTI, followed by PML-N (8), PPPP and JI (4 each), JUI-F (3), ANP (2) and QWP (one).

Minister for Finance laid the annual budget statement for fiscal year 2017-2018; the supplementary budget statement for the year 2016-2017; the authenticated schedule of authorised expenditures for the year 2017-18 and the authenticated schedule of authorised expenditures for the year 2016-17. The leader of the opposition opened the budget debate in the second sitting and spoke for 70 minutes.

The House passed the KP Finance Bill, 2017 during the 6th sitting while the last sitting witnessed the passage of the KP Private Schools Regularity Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The session, comprising eight sittings, started on June 7 and ended on June 16. On average, each sitting started 19 minutes behind the schedule and lasted two hours and 48 minutes with 46 lawmakers (37 per cent) present at the start and 50 (41 per cent) at the time of adjournment.

The chief minister attended all the eight sittings that consumed 86 per cent of the proceedings’ time. The leader of the opposition attended seven sittings consuming 88 per cent of the sitting while the finance minister remained present during the entire proceedings. The speaker chaired 84 per cent of the session’s time and the remaining 14 per cent proceedings were presided over by the deputy speaker.

Among parliamentary leaders, the ANP and JI leaders attended eight sittings each, followed by QWP-S (6), PML-N and PPPP (4 each). Only four points of order were raised during the session consuming 16 minutes of the session’s time. The House adopted a resolution to appoint female professor as Head of Girls Khyber Medical College and to make amendments in the rules, if necessary.

The House witnessed four walkouts, two jointly by the opposition lawmakers, while one each by an individual lawmaker and the PML-N legislators. The entire opposition walked out of the House for five minutes during the first sitting over the presentation of the budget and again for 10 minutes during the 4th sitting over the unavailability of the list of house business.