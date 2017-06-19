KASUR-A man along his mother was killed in a traffic accident near Sheikh Ilam Deen locality here the other day.

According to Chunian City police, Amir along with his mother Kausar Bibi and aunt, Manzoora Bibi, was on the way to Noorpur Jattan. Near Sheikh Ilam Deen locality, the motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley head-on. Amir and his mother were killed on the spot while Manzoora Bibi sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital. Police are investigating.