Pakistan’s ace in the pack was irresistible, tearing through Rohit Sharma’s defences in the first over, finding Virat Kohli’s outside edge in his third and removing him from his very next ball, and then sending Shikhar Dhawan back in the fifth over of a match-defining opening spell. “The thing about Mohammad, is he’s a big-game player,” said a beaming Mickey Arthur, and what a stage on which to turn it on.