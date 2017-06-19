Rarely can a no-ball have proved so costly. Pakistan’s openers had yet to get going when Jasprit Bumrah angled an away-swinger across Fakhar, who prodded tamely, the hefty outside edge echoing around the ground. Pakistan were 8-1 and their dangerman was gone. But as Fakhar turned to leave the scene, the umpires told him to wait, and moments later, the green half of the crowd erupted as the giant screens confirmed no ball.