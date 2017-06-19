JEDDAH - Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday arrived here alongwith his family members on a private visit.

On his arrival at King Abdulaziz Airport here, the Prime Minister was received by Deputy Governor of Makkah region Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister, who flew to here on commercial flight PK 741, will perform Umrah besides paying respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be upon Him).