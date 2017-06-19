GUJRAT-Online fraud and cybercrime are increasing day by day with rising trend of virtual shopping in the country.

A similar case has been registered in the consumer protection court Gujrat by Muhammad Umer. He told the respected court that he had seen an advertisement of a shop on the facebook and ordered for a leather jacket. After some days he received the jacket. Then he revealed that stuff quality of jacket was very poor. He contacted the shop many times but no response. He sent a legal notice to the shop in Main Nepa Chorangi Gulshan Colony Karachi, but the letter was sent back as there was no such shop.

After hearing Muhammad Umer, District & Sessions Judge Bakhat Fakhar Behzad himself visited the page on facebook and tried to contact the management but found no response. Many people fell prey to such websites, said the respected judge.