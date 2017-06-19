A delegation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is attending the 4-day 52nd Paris Air Show starting from Monday at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions, Paris.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Pakistani delegation, including Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr Moin ul Haque and over 300 delegates from other parts of the world. The President of France Emmanuel Macron officiated the opening ceremony amid spectacular show of commercial and defense planes and jets.

Later, the ambassador and the members of the Pakistani delegation visited various sections of the exhibition.

Pakistan and France have close and historic defense ties.

Members of the delegate during their stay in Paris would hold a number of meetings to explore new avenues of cooperation.

International Paris Air Show (SIAE) is an innovation-centred exhibition where the aeronautics, digital and aerospace sectors of the global airspace industry come together.

Over 2,300 international exhibitors, 30 national pavilions and 300 official delegations from all over the world are taking part in world’s biggest show of its kind.