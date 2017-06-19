/Agencies-SHEIKHUPURA-The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a ‘fake juice’ factory located on Joinawala Morr on Lahore Road and seized 500,000 packets of foul juice.

The raid was conducted early Sunday morning and the officials also sealed the factory, PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal informed.

He also explained that the raid was conducted following a tip-off of the vigilance cell of the authority. “It came to PFA’s notice that the factory workers were using rotten pulp and chemicals to prepare juices,” he informed. He said that eight tonnes of rotten and substandard pulp was also seized from the factory.

“The factory which prepares juices of various fruits for a well-known brand does not even use pulp in many of its juices, according to Mengal.

The PFA DG said that all bottles of juice were tested in a laboratory for quality, but they failed to pass.

According to the officials, the pulp tank stored inside the factory’s store contained flies and bugs besides worst insanitation was observed there.

It is to be recalled that the PFA had seized 400,000 spurious soft-drink bottles from a factory in Shahdara area of Lahore on Saturday. During the raid, the factory owner first threatened the PFA team and then opened fire on them. He managed to escape under the cover of the fire, according Mengal. The factory, which is located on Bara Deri Road, has sold about 3.37 million fake soft-drink bottles of a well-known brand, according to Mengal. The team also confiscated the factory records. A case has also been registered against the suspects.