Passengers had to face problems when their flight, of Pakistan International Airlines(PIA),left behind luggage at Jeddah airport.

When the flight landed at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad, the passengers disembarked to find out that the airline had left behind the luggage of some of the passengers at Jeddah airport. Agitated passengers protested against the incompetence and negligence of the airline as a result of which two were detained by airport authorities.