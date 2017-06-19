HAFIZABAD-The police on Sunday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the two months old kidnapping and murder case of a 10-year-old boy and arrested of the accused from Quetta.

According to DPO Dr Ghias Gul, ill-fated 10-year-old Fazal Abbas, the lone son of Sohail Abbas, resident of Zulfiqar Colony, Hafizabad, was kidnapped on April 9 last by the accused who allegedly throttled him to death and later buried the dead body in nearby fields.

The kidnapping-cum murder case had become a challenge for the police during the past two and half months. The police raided different places but failed to arrest the accused. However, on a secret information, a team of the Hafizabad City Police and CIA headed by Saddr Circle DSP Rana Muhammad Islam raided a hideout of Zahid Ali of Hafizabad, in Quetta and managed his arrest.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to his crime and on his pointation recovered the dead body of the boy. The body was shifted it to city morgue for legal formalities. The police claimed that motive of the offence is a long-standing feud between the accused and the deceased boy’s parents. The DPO has recommended cash award for the policemen who resolved the over two month case.