MANDI BAHAUDDIN/SIALKOT-Local PPP leader Dr Mazhar Iqbal Jhuj lashed out at those politicians who left PPP and joined PTI, and said the PPP defectors’ future would be dark as PTI will not consider them for tickets to contest elections in view of their hazy past.

He said they enjoyed perks and privileges of ministries and greatly benefitted under the patronage of PPP during its two stints in power. Now, they have parted ways with PPP when they were required to work to keep it alive in their respective areas. After elections 2013, they did not work for the party and remained mostly dormant, he regretted. This type of people does not follow any ideology as they are slave to their lust for gathering wealth. He said their departure has opened chance for other workers and leaders to get tickets for contesting elections. He was talking to media men here the other day. Talking about accountability, he PTI chief has been facing several cases relating to terrorism, concealing wealth and receiving funding from Hindus and Jews.

“The whole nation and government departments are fed up with his arrogant behaviour and unending tirades full of blames against them. PML-N leadership is already going through the process of accountability,” he said. It appeared trial of cases against Nawaz Sharif, and Imran would end in disqualification of both for contesting future elections, he claimed. PPP is lucky to have young leader Bilawal Bhutto who has potential, energy and wisdom to lead the party to succeed and serve the nation. His energetic leadership would change destiny of the nation, he said.

The PPP leader said Bilawal is being responded by youth positively who feel that time for old and traditional politicians is over. He would pick up candidates from the young and educated people on merit for contesting elections. He said PPP vote bank is intact and it has not been affected with old leaders’ quitting the party. He urged workers to unite and coordinate their efforts to increase vote bank in the district. He said victory of PPP is certain in coming general elections.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Chaudhry Ameer Hussain in Sialkot has said that his party’s central leadership has left the constituency NA-111 Bajwat opened even after the defection of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to PTI.

Addressing the party workers, he said that the PTI central leadership has not yet nominated anyone as PTI candidate in this NA 111 Bajwat constituency for contesting the 2018 general elections. He said that the PTI was welcoming everyone in the party but it will not give the party tickets ahead of the 2018 general elections to those recently joined the party. He said the parliamentary board of PTI will allot the party tickets to the suitable candidates purely on merit after detailed discussions with the PTI central leadership.

Ameer Hussain claimed to have big vote bank in the constituency and is enjoying the complete moral and political support of the party workers and even his own Gujjar Biradari.

PML-N to get victory in public court: Kh Asif

SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said that the masses will again bring PML-N to power with heavy mandate in the 2018 general elections.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers, he added that the Sharifs would be succeeded in the court of the people during the 2018 general elections. He said that the people have become mature and they will reject the negative politics by the political opportunists in the country. Earlier, he distributed prizes to the winning team of the final of the Mayor Cricket Cup, which concluded here. He said that the promotion of sports and games had become vital to promote the positive and healthy activities in the society.

RAIN: Sialkot region received light rain followed by the windstorm. It remained dark cloud with the loud thunder of the clouds. The rain began early in the morning which remained continued the whole day intermittently. The people enjoyed and welcomed this rain which inundated all the low-lying urban and rural areas.