ISLAMABAD - Former SP of Pakistan Railways Inam-ur-Rahman Sahree, who has wished to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as a witness, has himself remained involved in corruption and wanted to NAB.

He had also benefited from the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) agreed between former president Pervez Musharraf and PPP in 2002. He is out of county. The Interpol has also issued his red warrants.

The NAB had contacted through Interpol for the arrest of five accused including Inam-ur-Rahman in 2007. Inam is so far underground abroad.

The NAB in Musharraf government in 2002 had filed a corruption reference against him in the Ehtesab court describing his assets more than his known sources of income. Allegations of fraud, embezzlement and harming to national exchequer were also levelled against him. However, Inam-ur-Rahman went underground and ran abroad to avoid arrest. He was declared proclaimed offender by the Ehtesab Court.

The other accused are purchase committee member of OGDCL, Raheel Jalal Mola, Dr C.M. Anwar of PARC, Assistant Director PARC, Muzaffar Nishat and Assistant Technical Officer of PARC, Aslam Pervez Durrani.