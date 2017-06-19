Pre-monsoon has begun in parts of country including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with heavy rain lashing Islamabad and various areas of Lahore.

Besides this downpour coupled with hailstorm occurred in Abbotabad, Galiyat and Murree. In Punjab, rainfall lowered temperatures in Gujrat, Narowal and Daska.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, D G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D I khan divisions, FATA, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob & Sibbi divisions.

Light rain/drizzle expected at few places along Sindh coast.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning was:

Islamabad 26°C, Karachi and Lahore 30°C, Peshawar 31°C, Quetta 24°C, Gilgit and Murree 18°C and Muzaffarabad 22°C.