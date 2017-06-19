LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday announced three-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr for government organisations, semi-government organisations, banks and educational institutions.

The notification by Chief Secretary Punjab stated the holidays will run from June 26 until June 28.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the ongoing month will be of 29 days as the Eid will fall on June 26, though a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will also take place to sight the Shawwal crescent which would be attended by religious scholars and experts of PMD.

The Islamic festival marks the culmination of the month of Ramzan in which Muslims fast for 30 days.