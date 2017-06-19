180 The margin of victory for Pakistan, the biggest in the final of any ICC ODI event. India were at the receiving end at The Oval, just as they were in Johannesburg in 2003 in the World Cup final against Australia, when they lost by 125 runs, which was the previous highest margin (in terms of runs). This is the fifth-highest margin in any final; the largest is 245, and India were at the receiving end there too, against Sri Lanka in the Coca Cola Champions Trophy in 2000.

73.71 The difference between Pakistan's batting and bowling averages in the semi-finals and final of this tournament: they scored 92.16 runs per wicket, and conceded only 18.45 runs per dismissal. They scored 6.34 runs per over, and conceded only 4.59 per over. These numbers indicate their utter dominance in the two biggest games of the tournament, against two of the toughest opponents: they beat England by eight wickets with 77 balls to spare in the semi-finals, and thrashed India by 180 runs in the final.

6 Instances of both Pakistan openers passing 50 in a World Cup or Champions Trophy game. Two of those have been in successive games in this tournament: against England in Cardiff, Azhar got 76 and Fakhar made 57.

128 The opening stand between Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's first century stand for the first wicket against India in an ICC ODI event. The previous best was 84, between Aamer Sohail and Saaed Anwar, in the 1996 World Cup game in Bengaluru. It is only the second century stand for Pakistan against India in any ICC ODI tournament.

338 Pakistan's total, their highest in any tournament final, and their second-highest in an ODI against India. Their highest against India is 344, but that was in a chase of 350.

114 Zaman's score, the fourth-highest by a Pakistan batsman in a World Cup or Champions Trophy game, and the first hundred for Pakistan in the final of these tournaments.

45 Runs scored by Zaman off R Ashwin, the most runs scored by any batsman off Ashwin in an ODI. He went past Brendan Taylor's 42 off 27 balls against Ashwin in the 2015 World Cup game in Auckland.