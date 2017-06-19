ISLAMABAD: Proceedings over the government’s response to the Panama case JIT charges will be held today by special bench of Supreme Court that its investigation is being slow down and obstruct by certain official quarters. JIT members could not show PM’s questioning by them, so the case was adjourned till Monday. The three member bench consists of Justice Ejaz Khan, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh.

On PM’s son, Hussain Nawaz, the court had reserved its decision, request challenging the recording of the JIT proceedings and directed to Attorney General to submit his response to the JIT’s reportson wednesday. The AG’s response was submitted on Friday, in which, all government agencies have rejected charges of pressurizing witnesses and delaying the high profile investigation.

On Saturday, CM Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif became the fourth summoned member of Sharif family by appearing before the JIT .In this session, all assets , his family owned, are part of his family wealth and they are accountable for each penny they earned and rejected the opponent’s all claims for corruption and wrongdoings with the public funds.

In November, last year, investigation from Sharif family was decided to be started, after Pakistan Tehreek-e – Insaf chairman Imran Khan threatened the public protests and to “shut down Islamabad” in Nov.

60 days were given to JIT, formed on May 6, for the completion of the investigation about international financial dealings of Sharif family and submit its report to SC.