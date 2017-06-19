KASUR- DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi inspected sale process and security arrangements during a visit to Railway Station and Kot Murad Khan Ramazan Bazaars and vegetable and fruit market here the other day.

The DPO enquired from consumers about subsidy being offered on daily-use items and ordered the officials concerned to ensure scanning of vehicles, travelling on ways leading to Ramazan Bazaars. He also directed to deployment of lady constables to check bags of female visitors at the bazaars. He ordered to conduct patrol in adjoining areas of the bazaars.

The DPO also appealed to the public to keep close eye on the movement of suspects and informed the police in case of any suspicious activity around them.