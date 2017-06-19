A security man was killed and five others were injured in firing of armed men in Gwadar on Monday.

Sources said that miscreants attacked security personnel in Jiwani Bazaar in Gwadar district.

The attack led to the killing of a security man and leaving five security personnel seriously injured.

The assailants took to feet after retaliatory action of the security personnel.

The body and injured personnel were shifted to hospital.

The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation but no arrest was made.