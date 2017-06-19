KASUR/ DERA GHAZI KHAN-Police adopted foolproof security measures to maintain law and order in different areas of the province on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

In Kasur, police protected four congregations and as many processions taken out in connection with Youm-e-Ali (RA). Besides ensuring foolproof security, police also conducted flag marches in Kasur City, Pattoki, Chunian, Kot Radha Kishan, Ellahabad, Phoolnagar and other towns to create sense of security among masses.

Official sources said Muhafiz Force, Elite Force and personnel of respective police stations participated in the flag marches, led by the SDPOs. The administration banned pillion riding in the district. The police also checked vehicles at exit and entry points of the district. In Dera Ghazi Khan, police adopted elaborated security measures to maintain law and order on Youm-e-Ali (RA). DG Khan DPO Sajjad Hussain Gujjar inspected security at all the processions’ routes.

More than 500 cops including personnel of special branch, traffic police, lady constables and police volunteers were deployed to guard the congregations.