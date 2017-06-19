LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf spokesperson Fawad Ch yesterday alleged that PML-N leaders received kickbacks to the tune of Rs8 billion in the award of Motorway contract in 1990.

Quoting the revelations made by ex-FIA official, Inamur Rehman, the PTI leader said that Motorway could have been constructed at a cost of Rs8.5 billion only but the cost was raised to Rs 22 billion only to receive the bribe.

“It’s time that scams of metro bus, yellow cab scheme and Danish schools are brought before the people,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

Fawad further alleged that government was using IB and other institutions to create obstacles in the way of JIT probing the assets of PML-N leaders. He said that Sharif family was getting entrapped in Panama quagmire with every passing day.

He predicted that as the JIT will be presenting its third report before the Supreme Court before Eid, there will be no need for the final report after this. “We will see the outcome by June 22 and the SC may disqualify Nawaz Sharif any time,” he added.

He told reporters that PTI Chairman Imran Kahn had issued instructions to party cadres to get ready for the new elections that may be announced any time soon.

To a question, he said that Inamur Rehman held the key to testify before the JIT how the Sharif family transferred its ill-gotten wealth abroad because he was the man who probed the Hudaibia Paper Mill case. He said Hussain Nawaz and Javid Kayani were then handling the money matters of the Sharif family. He said the commission received from Motorway contract was utilised in the Hudaibia Mill. Fawad Ch alleged that Shehbaz Sharif was the central character in Hudaibia Paper Mill case.

He demanded that all witnesses including Inamur Rehman should be given protection. He was of the view that Inamur Rehman would be more useful as witness before the JIT compared to Rehman Malik of the PPP. He also said PTI would submit CDs of PML-N leader’s anti-JIT statements in the Supreme Court.