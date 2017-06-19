Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said that the Panama verdict will determine whether the “corrupt mafia” continues to rule over Pakistan.

Talking to media at the residence of PTI leader Arif Alvi, Imran said that the prime minister’s inner circle fears they will be next if the Panama case verdict comes against Nawaz Sharif.

“They are pretending as if they are not appearing before JIT but have conquered Kashmir,” he taunted.

The PTI chief also congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and said that the victory has united the country.

Taking a jibe at the rulers of the country, Imran said that there is immense “talent” of doing corruption, stealing money and taking out of the country.

“The system can also be fixed if institutions get rid of corruption...the Pakistan team could become the superpower of the cricket if the system is fixed,” said Imran.