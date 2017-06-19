Misbah Ul Haq

@captainmisbahpk

Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17. Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here!

Shahid Afridi

@SAfridiOfficial

This performance will be remembered long by both Indian and Pakistani fans :) Pakistan 've made this #CT17 truly memorable

Imran Khan

@ImranKhanPTI

Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar's raw talent in action.

Wasim Akram

@wasimakramlive

Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja'vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad

Virender Sehwag

@virendersehwag

Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket.

Kumar Sangakkara

@KumarSanga2

The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB's heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan

Brendon McCullum

@Bazmccullum

Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes.

Saeed Ajmal

@REALsaeedajmal

Congratulations Pakistan on such a great win and lifting the trophy ?? outclass performance overall #CT2017Final @TheRealPCB

Michael Vaughan

@MichaelVaughan

Inconsistent first class structure .. No home games for 10 yrs .. No expensive Academies .. Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan ...#CT17

Kamran Akmal

@KamiAkmal23

Congrats2team PK&whole nation on remarkable victory.Brilliant efforts by every1 @SarfarazA_54 really led like a champ @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK

Steve Smith

@stevesmith49

Congratulations Pakistan. Exceptional performance in the final today. #CT17

Umar55

@mdk_gul

Big day 4 Pak, played like champions 2day n won it with ease! Admire the energy n enthusiasm 4m each player. Congrats Pakistan! #CT17 #PCB

Daren Sammy

@darensammy88

Wow congrulations to Pakistan on winning the #ct17 no one gave them a chance, but here they are well deserve Champions.. #PakistanZindabad