Misbah Ul Haq
Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17. Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here!
Shahid Afridi
This performance will be remembered long by both Indian and Pakistani fans :) Pakistan 've made this #CT17 truly memorable
Imran Khan
Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar's raw talent in action.
Wasim Akram
Wow wow wow unbelievable performance by team green. It feels like deja'vu after winning the 1992 WCup. I am over the moon #PakistanZindabad
Virender Sehwag
Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket.
Kumar Sangakkara
The biggest thing on display today is @TheRealPCB's heart. They played with courage and belief. Just an incredible performance by Pakistan
Brendon McCullum
Brilliant from Pakistan! Embraced aggression, freedom in play. Youth and experience all stood up on the biggest stage! Great scenes.
Saeed Ajmal
Congratulations Pakistan on such a great win and lifting the trophy ?? outclass performance overall #CT2017Final @TheRealPCB
Michael Vaughan
Inconsistent first class structure .. No home games for 10 yrs .. No expensive Academies .. Now #CHAMPIONS Pakistan ...#CT17
Kamran Akmal
Congrats2team PK&whole nation on remarkable victory.Brilliant efforts by every1 @SarfarazA_54 really led like a champ @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK
Steve Smith
Congratulations Pakistan. Exceptional performance in the final today. #CT17
Umar55
Big day 4 Pak, played like champions 2day n won it with ease! Admire the energy n enthusiasm 4m each player. Congrats Pakistan! #CT17 #PCB
Daren Sammy
Wow congrulations to Pakistan on winning the #ct17 no one gave them a chance, but here they are well deserve Champions.. #PakistanZindabad
