SAHIWAL-The Food Department cancelled licenses of two flour mills for supplying prohibited white flour to Ramazan Bazaars in Sahiwal Division here the other day.

According to official sources, Deputy Director Food Shabbir Alvi cancelled licenses of Sahiwal Flour Mills and Munawar Flour Mills for violating The Food Grains (Licensing Control) Ordinance 1957. He said the government had given clear instructions to the mills not to supply white flour to bazaars. He said that Sahiwal and Munawar flour mills had violated the instructions. More than 1,500 bags of white flour were also recovered during raids.

TBA to send four members for Umrah

AHMEDPUR EAST - The Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) will send four of its members for Umrah. A special ceremony will be held soon at Bar Room in this regard. TBA president Sardar Nazar Hussain Aslam also approved the plan. Each bar member will have to purchase Rs200 coupon to attend the ceremony. TBA members hailed the decision taken by the president.