ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistani diplomats – working for the Jalalabad Consulate – have gone missing in eastern Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

A statement released by the foreign ministry said that the diplomatic officials disappeared while returning to their home from Afghanistan by road on June 16.

“The matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities for their safety and recovery, at the earliest,” said the statement.

Jalalabad is the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, which borders the Khyber Agency of Pakistan and is infested with various Islamist groups – including Pakistani and Afghan Taliban as well as Islamic State fighters.

The incident comes shortly after a visit by the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, to Afghanistan. Pakistan has not yet accused any group of the possible kidnapping.

Islamabad has requested Kabul that “all efforts may be made to ensure early recovery of our officials and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. We are in constant touch with the Afghan authorities”, the statement from the foreign ministry said.

It added: “The Afghan authorities have informed that all efforts were in hand to probe the incident and three distinct investigating groups have been constituted to ensure safe recovery of the officials.”

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have been tense in recent years, with both countries accusing each other of not doing enough to tackle Pakistani and Afghan Taliban militants.

Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye to Afghan Taliban commanders based within its borders and of supporting the militant group, something Islamabad denies.

Pakistan on the other hand has long been demanding action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other anti-Pakistan militants who took refuge in Afghanistan after Pakistan military’s operation in the tribal belt along Afghanistan. These militants have since been launching attacks in Pakistan from their Afghan safe havens.

The two neighbours also have longstanding border issues. They share a roughly 2,500 kilometre-long largely unmanned border called Durand Line, which runs through a mountainous terrain.

They are going through a new phase of heightened tension after Afghan forces violated the border, killing and wounding several Pakistanis last month, which lead to closure of Chaman border crossing by Pakistan for weeks.

The firing from the Afghan side of the border in Chaman targeted a Pakistani team conducting population census in frontier villages. The injured included paramilitary Frontier Constabulary soldiers who were escorting the census officials.

This month, Pakistan asked Afghanistan to stay away from anti-peace elements who want to pit the Muslim-majority neighbours against each other, saying blame game was unhelpful for peace efforts. Islamabad asked Kabul to engage in a dialogue process to improve ties.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria rejected Afghan allegations after last week’s terror attacks in Kabul.

“We reject the baseless allegations. The accusatory approach is unhelpful towards efforts for peace. Pakistan has suffered from the menace of terrorism and has made unparalleled sacrifices,” he said.

Over the weekend, the foreign ministry announced that Pakistan had opened Kharlachi crossing with Afghanistan in the Kurram Agency for trade.

“The decision reflects Pakistan's continued efforts for facilitating Afghan transit and trade through Pakistan. This is not a pedestrian crossing, but is meant for facilitation of trade and transit vehicles,” a statement issued by the ministry said.

Agencies add: Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said on Sunday that Islamabad was "in touch with Kabul" to locate the missing officials. He did not disclose the names of the officials and did not give further details.

Attaullah Khogiani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province said the "provincial governor has started efforts to search for and recover the Pakistani consulate workers with the full cooperation of the Pakistani consulate here". He said that a search operation has been launched in the areas along the Jalalabad-Torkham road.

Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, is a busy trading hub about 70 kilometres (43 miles) from the main Torkham border crossing with Pakistan, from which landlocked Afghanistan imports much of its goods.