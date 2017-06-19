GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) has started receiving applications for admission to various courses and programmes here the other day.

According to university management, the candidates are required to apply online. They cannot submit online applications till July 21.

Barring a few reserved seats, the admissions will be on open merit basis under the UoG admission policy 2017. Students can apply for admission by logging in to the UoG website www.uog.edu.pk. To be considered eligible for reserved regional quota seats, candidates must submit required documents along with their applications. The details are available in UoG admission policy 2017. Admission Help Centres have been set up at UoG Hafiz Hayat Campus, GT Road Campus, Marghzar Colony Campus and Fatima Jinnah Campus Gujrat.

Intermediate students awaiting their second-year results can also apply for admission on the basis of their first-year results.

The UoG adopted the online admission policy last year to ensure strict implementation of merit. The processing fee for application can be deposited through a computerized challan form in any branch of Habib Bank Limited (HBL). The challan form can be downloaded from the UoG website.