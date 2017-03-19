DERA GHAZI KHAN - Rangers personnel arrested two dacoits and their third accomplice fled the scene after a brief shootout here.

Sources informed that the incident occurred at Taunsa Bypass early Saturday morning.

According to media reports, three armed dacoits (motorcycle snatcher) riding a motorbike, opened fire on Rangers personnel during checking / search operation at Taunsa Bypass. They were armed with a gun and pistol. They opened fire when they were asked to stop for checking. During exchange for firing, two accused identified as Mujahid Abbas and Javid Hussain suffered injuries and were arrested by Rangers personnel. However, their accomplice identified as Aslam Khan managed to escape.