Security forces on Sunday said they had apprehended at least 35 suspects and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in multiple raids across the country.

“During last 24 hours six intelligence-based operations and 35 search operations were conducted across the country,” Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that the raids were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi Islamabad and Attock.

“In Punjab, 14 suspects - including one Afghan national and a Baloch separatist - were apprehended. Weapons, ammunition, currency and foreign passports were also recovered,” it added.