DHAKA - Bangladesh police shot dead a suspected militant in the capital Dhaka on Saturday, a day after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a security forces camp.

The man was killed as he tried to cross a security roadblock on a motorbike carrying a bag with improvised explosive devices, according to Mufti Mahmud Khan, spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

"As he was carrying explosives we primarily suspect him of being a militant," Khan told AFP, adding further investigation was needed to ascertain his identity.

A bomb disposal unit was rushed to the spot where it recovered the biker's bag containing multiple small improvised bombs, which were later defused, Khan said.

According to local RAB commander Tuhin Mohammad Masud, the suspected attacker was in his early twenties.

The latest incident comes a day after a man blew himself up at a RAB camp near Dhaka's international airport, wounding two policemen, in an apparent botched suicide attack.

Dhaka beefed up security at all airports after Friday's attack, one of the first in recent years against the elite RAB force which is tasked with tackling militancy.

Bangladesh has seen a spate of deadly attacks recently on foreigners, writers and activists.

The country's security forces launched a nationwide crackdown on Islamist extremists following a siege at a cafe in Dhaka last year, arresting scores of suspects.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack, in which 22 people including 18 foreign hostages were killed.

The government has denied the presence of IS in the country and blames local extremists.

Reuters adds: "Several bombs were found attached to his body," the RAB's Legal and Media wing chief Mufti Mahmud Khan told Reuters, adding that an apparent suicide attack could have been foiled.

He said two officers were wounded in the incident but it was not clear how they got hurt.

On Thursday, four suspected members of an Islamist militant group blamed for that attack were killed during a police raid in the southeastern town of Chittagong.

Al Qaeda and the Islamic State militant group have made competing claims over killings of foreigners, liberals and members of religious minorities in Bangladesh, a mostly Muslim country of 160 million people.