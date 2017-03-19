The full dress rehearsal of the Pakistan Day Parade was conducted in Islamabad today.

Contingents of Air Force, Navy and Military took part in the rehearsal at Shakarpariyan Parade Ground in the capital.

Chinese troops also participated in today’s rehearsals, while the Turkish band practiced their own performance.

The mobile service in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained off till 1 pm.

JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighting jets were seen flying across the skies of Islamabad.

The parade is scheduled for Pakistan Day, on March 23.



