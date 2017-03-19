Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision is to pullout 70 million people from clutches of poverty in China and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is also aimed at serving the people at the gross-root level.

This was stated by Madame Diana Bao, the spouse of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan while addressing 21-member delegation of girl students from Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University, Balochistan.

She said welfare of the people is the purpose of CPEC. China is taking a number steps to involve the youth in this nation-building task. They are offering scholarships to the talented Pakistani students every year, enabling them to participate in the country’s socio-economic development.

The meeting was arranged by Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Dr. Rukhsana Jamil. The delegation was headed by the University’s official Ms. Sadaf Khan. The students from all ethnic groups of Balochistan province were a part of the delegation.

Madam Bao said they attached great importance to students’ exchange program between the two countries. Addressing the girl students, she remarked, “you are brave daughters of Balochistan and she feels privileged to host you n the Chinese embassy. We are reaching out to the people of Balochistan and we will supplement the efforts, being made by Pakistan government for their economic uplift and empowerment.

Madame Diana Bao further said that serving the women of Pakistan was her passion and she was making all out efforts to directly reach out to the urban and rural womenfolk to have better understanding of their problems.

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong and his dedicated team was working day and night to make CPEC a success and to ensure that Pakistan's far flung and underdeveloped areas get benefited from this mega project.

Balochistan had a good resemblance with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China and the universities of both the provinces needed to collaborate with each other to benefit from their experiences and expertise, she added.

Diana Bao said the historical background and linkages of the Sino-Pakistan relationship help bring the peoples of both the countries together and the scholarships under the education corridor would further help cement this decades-old bond.

Sadaf Khan said that the people of Balochistan were looking at the CPEC as a key to help mitigate the menace of illiteracy and unemployment and Chinese scholarships would greatly help in empowering the women folk of Balochistan.

A short drama titled "Treasure" was also played on the occasion which was filmed by the students of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University Balochistan. Later, the students were briefed about the Chinese skills of calligraphy painting, tea-making and paper cutting art.