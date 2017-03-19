Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar has on Sunday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and MQM-London (MQM-L) are allies.

MQM-P chief bashed PPP saying that the party itself and Sindh government are still standing with the policy of August 22 which is protecting the violation of basic human rights of poor people of Sindh.

Farooq Sattar further said that those who want to join us should do that with complete clarity of heart and mind, and those who want to shake hands with MQM-L should go for it without committing hypocrisy.

Earlier on Saturday, Farooq Sattar admitted what MQM had been denying for the last 33 years. He admitted that MQM had been involved in target-killing and extortion in the past.

Farooq Sattar, talking to Masood Raza on the program Mahaaz, said that violence was never the party policy but some people have been involved in violence. He complained that his party wasn’t being accepted even after ‘Minus-1’.