Former Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Sunday he had returned to Pakistan to face all the cases pending against him, reported Waqt News.

“I was arrested without any prior notice. There was no case, neither an FIR nor an inquiry against me,” the former provincial minister told reporters at a media briefing in Islamabad.

Memon also criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for “only targeting the lawmakers of Sindh”. He added that he had approached the Sindh High Court over his name being put on the Exit Control List.

“Putting someone's name on the ECL without issuing any prior notice to them is an extreme step,” he added.

The former provincial minister had returned to Pakistan on Saturday after almost two years of self-imposed exile in Dubai but was arrested at the airport. He was released from the NAB investigation centre in the federal capital after brief detention.