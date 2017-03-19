OKARA - Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHBA) President Arif Ch urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take steps to ensure justice in the society and resolve the public issues.

He said the lawyers should ensure the respect of the black coat which is their responsibility. He urged the lawyers to cooperate with all the segments of the society and promote ethical values. He said that the problems and issues faced by the bar associations and lawyers leaders would only be resolved by the cooperation of the rulers. For the purpose, he said, the lawyers must adopt a clear stance.

He thanked the DBA for inviting him in the reception managed by the District Bar Association (DBA) in his honour at the Quaid-i-Azam Bar Hall where a large number of lawyers were present.

Member of Pakistan Bar Council Mian Shafiqe bhandara, Punjab Bar Council members Akhtar Husain Bhatti, Syed Ali Riaz Kirmani, DBA President Zahid Bokhari, GS Rai Iqrar Kharl and advocate Mehmoodul Rehman lashari were also present.

STUDENTS CAUGHT CHEATING IN EXAM

Two students were booked for cheating in annual secondary school exams here the other day.

According to police, the annual exams of matriculation are being conducted at Govt High School Block-1. It was Mathematics paper when two students - Ajmal and Akash Chohan - were caught cheating.

The City Police registered cases against the students on the complaint of exam superintendent.