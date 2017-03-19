ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and PTI leader Saturday rejected the allegations of corruption and misuse of power levelled against him through an anonymous application submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Qaiser, while addressing a press conference here said that the attempt was politically motivated and he would expose real faces behind the campaign that was aimed at damaging his repute.

“I will quit politics, if any one of the allegations levelled against me proved true,” he said. Qaiser challenged that if anyone had proofs of any bungalow of worth 350 million rupees owned by him, the land ownership documents should be brought to the record.

He rejected the claim made in the application that he owned a 35-kanal house in Bani Gala. Qaiser also made it clear that he had no benami property.

“I had purchased land measuring 5 kanal and 11 marla back in 2009 in Bani Gala when I was not holding the portfolio of speaker KP Assembly,” he said adding that he had all the documents of his property located in Bani Gala area of Islamabad.

This is a matter of fact that my brother lives in Bani Gala but in a rented house.

About the allegation of getting recruited his blue-eyed persons on 57 posts in KP government, he said that all those appointments had been made through the National Testing Service (NTS) and38 people were recruited as class four employees out of the total posts. Qaiser said that NAB had not contacted him as yet over those allegations.

Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak speaking on the occasion said PTI chairman had full confidence on Qaiser.

Qaiser purchased all properties before 2013, he said.

I have talked to DG NAB on the issue and asked him as to what legal procedure could be adopted against a person for levelling fabricated allegations, Khattak said.