Rawalpindi - Islamabad police booked four lawyers on charges of beating a police officer in the court of a judicial magistrate. According to sources, ASI Javed Sultan came in court of judicial magistrate Jawad Adil for presenting record of a case when lawyers attacked the ASI and thrashed him mercilessly. On complaint of the victim, a case was registered against four lawyers.

Meanwhile, a group of lawyers also tortured a police officer and tore his uniform when he arrived at the court of an additional sessions judge Gujar Khan to present record of a narcotics case.

The victim police officer was identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Nazir who had lodged an application with Police Station Gujar Khan for registration of a case against 12 lawyers, including President Gujar Khan Mirza Asad Ullah. An attempted murder case was lodged against the accused, however, no arrest was made so far, police said.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gujar Khan Circle Syed Ali, SI Nazir arrived in the court of ASJ Sardar Hamid Shah for presenting record of a narcotics case when GKBA President Mirza Asad Ullah, other lawyers and their clerks attacked him. He said the lawyers gave a sound thrash to the police officer and torn his uniform. He added President GKBA Mirza Asad Ullah in his statement told police that SI Nazir misbehaved with his father Mirza Shafique, when he went police for tabling a complaint against a shopkeeper. The ASP said the lawyers managed escape from court premises after thrashing the police officer.

He said a case has been registered against 12 lawyers including GKBA President Mirza Asad Ullah on complaint of SI Nazir. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, he said. GKBA President Mirza Asad Ullah was not available for his comments on the issue.