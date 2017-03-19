Karachi - Two Indian clerics, Syed Asif Ali Nizami, the head priest of New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, and his nephew Nazim Nizami, who had gone missing in Pakistan have been “traced and (the two) have reached Karachi”, Foreign Office told India on Saturday. They will leave for India on March 20.82-year-old Asif Ali Nizami and Nazim Nizami, 66, reached Karachi Saturday evening. The duo had come to Pakistan on March 4 to visit several shrines and relatives. On Thursday, shortly after posting pictures of their visit to the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore, the two men disappeared from the airport.