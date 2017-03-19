ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan’s longstanding partnership with the Russian federation as well as with its Muslim regions, including the Republic of Tatarstan, would witness significant progress in all areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister reiterated his resolve to establish a strong partnership between Pakistan and Russia in all fields as this cooperation would positively contribute towards promoting peace and stability in the region.

He was talking to the President of Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, who called on him at the PM House, according to PM Office media wing’s press release.

While warmly welcoming the president of Tatarstan and his delegation to Pakistan, the premier said that longstanding bilateral relations were a manifestation of a common desire to explore possibilities for enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

He emphasised that Pakistan was pursuing a policy of peaceful neighborhood and wishes to resolve all outstanding issues with its neighbours, peacefully through dialogue.

President Rustam Minnikhanov thanked the prime minister for extending warm hospitality during his visit to Pakistan and informed that the Tatar business delegation held fruitful meetings at Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif expressed the hope that the joint business forum with businessmen from both sides would develop mutually beneficial contacts and help boost the bilateral trade.

Cooperation in sectors including banking, Halal food, production of cement, automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, technology, culture and education, should be explored, he added.