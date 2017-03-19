HAFIZABAD - The police claimed to have seized 25kg of hashish from a car during snap-checking near M-2 Motorway.

The police, however, failed to arrest the accused who managed to escape the scene under the cover of darkness.

According to the Pindi Bhattian Saddr Police, the SHO along with a team intercepted a car near M-2 Motorway. The car riders, however, dodged the police and ran away abandoning the car on roadside. During search, the police recovered 25kg of hashish from the car. The Hafizabad DPO has formed a team for arrest of the fleeing accused.