Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeek Memon was released after a brief detainment by National Accountability Bureau, reported Waqt News.

According to details, Memon was arrested from Islamabad Airport when he landed from Dubai. After checking his bail documents, he was released from NAB investigation centre in the capital.

Memon was living in self asylum in Dubai for last two years.

After release, the PPP leader has announced a press conference today in Islamabad.