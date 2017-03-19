GUJRANWALA - Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam lashed out at the PTI chief, saying he is responsible for introducing negative trends in politics.

Addressing a Pakhtuns convention here, he said that the PTI chairman wants to create anarchy in the country by spreading false propaganda regarding action against Pakhtuns in Punjab. He claimed that no operation is being carried out in Punjab and any other province against Pakhtuns, adding everyone knows that Pakhtuns are patriotic Pakistanis who have rendered countless sacrifices against terrorism. “It is highly condemnable that some so-called political parties are scoring political points by spreading false propaganda on the basis of provincialism,” he said.

He said that difficulties faced by Pakhtuns will be resolved on priority basis. He said that he discussed the matter in a meeting with the Punjab chief minister who assured him of making all-out efforts to satisfy Pakhtuns brethren.

“It was also decided in the meeting that the lady police officials will also accompany the raiding parties during search operation, especially while checking houses of Pakhtuns residing in Punjab,” he informed.

He said that Pakhtuns have a right to reside anywhere in Punjab, adding allegations being raised at their loyalty with the state are attempts to spread hatred and create instability in the country. He also stressed the need for unity to weed out terrorism from the country.

It is to be noted that dozens of Pakhtun youth staged a protest after address of Ameer Muqam. They chanted slogans against the government for targeting Pakhtuns in combing operations.