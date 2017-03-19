Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) abducted leader Nadeem Memon has been recovered from Karachi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar confirmed today.

Nadeem Memon, who is also contesting PS-127 by-election, was kidnapped due to personal grudge and police are recording his statement after recovering him.

PTI had also demanded Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D Khawaja take notice of this matter immediately.

Earlier, PTI spokesperson told that Nadeem Memon was kidnapped last night from the area of Memon Goth Police Station. The spokesperson also revealed that PTI leader received threats from a powerful political figure of Malir the previous day.