MULTAN - A local court on Saturday granted interim bail to the parents of slain model Qandeel Baloch till March 30 in a case registered against them for changing their stance in the murder case.

The Chehlyak Police had registered a case against the parents of Qandeel Baloch for changing their stance against their son Aslam Shaheen in Qandeel murder case. Initially, they nominated Aslam Shaheen in the FIR but later on changed their stance on which the Chehlyak Police registered a case against them.

Meanwhile, hearing of the Qandeel murder case was also adjourned till March 27. The accused Waseem, Haq Nawaz and Abdul Basit were produced in a local court but the hearing could not be held due to the lawyers strike.o