MOHMAND AGENCY - Six bullet-riddled bodies of militants were recovered from hilly area of Michni in Ekka Ghund tehsil of the agency on Saturday, an official of political administration said.

A levies official Mukaram Khan told journalists that the bodies were found in a mountainous area in Michnai in the outskirts of Ekka Ghund which were later handed over to the local administration. They had been gunned down, he added.

However, security sources said they were killed during a clash with security forces in Mosal Kore area. Sources further said militants had attacked security forces in retaliation of which six militants were killed in the clash.

Local administration shifted the bodies of six persons to Agency Headquarter Hospital, Ghalanai for identification and post-mortem. An eyewitness in the Ghalanai hospital said the dead, who are said to be between 22 to 35 years of age, were brought to the hospital.

On Friday, two suicide bombers attacked Frontier Constabulary (FC) Training School in Michni area in which one FC personnel was killed while three others were injured when the bombers blew up at the entry point.