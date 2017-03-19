ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, while chairing a meeting directed the PTV and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) to refresh the historic and epic struggle for freedom through a series of short snippets as part of a campaign starting on March 18, which will conclude on August 14th.

The campaign aims to relive the historic events that have shaped the future for Pakistan through the struggle of partition and gave impetus to a movement that galvanized the Muslims of the sub-continent to win their freedom.

She advised both the organisations to reflect Pakistan’s proud geographical diversity as well as highlight the transformational changes that had taken place or continue to define a future headed towards greater prosperity, such as institutional development, economic revival and progress including the CPEC, agriculture, women empowerment, arts and culture, and sports and defence.

The minister directed that all those themes be highlighted through special live transmissions, programmes, dramas, youth shows and special lyrical compositions.

Aurangzeb also invited the general public to witness the making of Pakistan and the journey towards its cherished goals through the programmes that the PTV and the PBC would be telecasting and broadcasting respectively.

She said that Pakistan Day carried great significance in the annals of history as Muslims of Indian sub-continent were accepted, for the first time as a separate nation on 23rd March, 1940.

Aurangzeb said that Lahore Resolution represented the crystallisation of the dream for Pakistan, which turned the abstract into reality.

She therefore also stressed the need to highlight the role of the heroes and iconic personalities of the freedom movement in the creation of Pakistan as well as those citizens who had contributed towards the development and prosperity of the country.

The minister of state assigned various tasks to relevant departments regarding celebrations and directed them to accomplish them within the stipulated time.

The next meeting on the subject shall be held on Tuesday 21st March.