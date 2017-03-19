Two children were injured as a result of 'unprovoked' cross-border firing of Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) today, reported Waqt News.

According to details, Indian forces started firing at Nakial Sector on civilian settlements.

14-year-old Shakeel Ahmad and 9-year-old Hammad got leg injuries due to the firing, reports stated.

Both children have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Pakistani forces gave befitting reply to Indian aggression and silenced guns of the enemy, military sources said.