SIALKOT/SAMBRIAL - Germany-based company Addidas launched the first phase of its Women's Empowerment Programme in Sialkot's sports goods industry.

During a prestigious launching ceremony, the senior officials of the Adidas announced full financial support for the betterment of the workers without any discrimination.

Addressing the participants, Regional Manager Social and Environmental Affairs Sari Nasution said that his company strictly believed in the principles of non-discrimination and requires its business partners to evolve as open opportunity employers.

Adidas is fully aware of the fact that because of shift in the soccer manufacturing technology, thousands of women workers who used to stitch soccer balls with their hands while remaining at homes have become jobless, she said.

The negative repercussions of the process on the lives of the poor women has led Addidas to develop a replicable and up scalable model of linking these jobless women with livelihood options in the local market.

Exporter Hassan Saleem Awan while addressing the participants said that gone are the days when women workers were not a welcome option in the Sialkot industry. The industry is now resilient to have more and more women workers and provide them with the maximum possible opportunities to work in harassment free and gender responsive atmosphere. He urged women workers to raise loud and clear voice to secure, protect and promote their rights. "If we want our country to develop and make progress in the global economy characterized by an insatiable appetite for survival of the most competitive ones, our women must step forward to become equal partners in this struggle," he added.

Outlining the objectives of the "Women Empowerment Programme", Baidarie Executive Director Arshad Mehmood Mirza said that the programme aims at strengthening women workers by providing them with appropriate knowledge and skills. It will be equipping selected batch of home based women workers and the domestic women workers with locally marketable and demand-driven skills. Creating opportunities for induction of trained women workers into the formal sector and enabling targeted women & girls to set up profitable micro- and small- sized enterprises and own account employment units are the additional pursuits of the project.

FPCCI, TDAP vow to back

trade activities

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will continue arranging the national and international trade and industrial exhibitions in active collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

FPCCI President Zubair Tufail said that the FPCCI was also striving for increasing the number of the national and international exhibitions with the enhanced quota for the Sialkot exporters. Addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters at Sialkot, he said that the national and international trade exhibition could help strengthen the national trade and exports from Pakistan.

He said that the both the FPCCI and TDAP were fully aware of the perturbing problems being faced by the country's businessmen and were making efforts to resolve these problems by taking the business community into confidence.

AUDITORIUM OPENS: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive SM Muneer inaugurated the newly established auditorium of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA).

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail, FPCCI VP Malik Manzur Ahmed, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Central Chairman Ejaz A Khokhar, business leader Riazud Din Sheikh, hairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) CKhurram Aslam also attended the launching ceremony.