PESHAWAR: Outside the house of a local in Ghani Rehman Kalay, Peshawar three explosions took place today.

According to the police, a car parked nearby was damaged and a home was destroyed but no loss of life has been reported.

As per initial report, one of the three blasts was caused by a time device while the other two took place after a hand grenades were thrown at the house.

According to SSP Rural Furqan Bilal, the house belonged Musa and Ijaz, they were brothers. Ijaz was an employee at the excise department.

Ijaz and Musa brought to the police that they had a dispute over money with Rehman, who had earlier taken loan from them.

When Rehman was asked to return the amount, he threatened them. Therefore, Ijaz and Musa nominated him in the FIR.

According to the Bomb Disposal Unit personnel, the timed device weighing 600 grammes, while the hand grenades weighing 200g and two kilogrames.