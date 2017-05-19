AHMEDPUR EAST - The Ahmedpur East Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) is going to launch 42 different development schemes worth Rs22.5 million in the tehsil.

TMC chairman Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak said while talking to media here the other day.

He said that soling, tuff-tiling and sewerage lines will be laid in different wards of the TMC. He said that the MC has approved the schemes and tenders have been issued in this regard. Quality of the material will be ensured in the execution of the projects at all costs, he pledged. He said that the government is making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities to the public at their doorsteps. He also expressed satisfaction over improvement in sanitary condition in the city.