CHITRAL - As many as 479 recruits of Bajaur Scouts, Dir Scouts and Chitral scouts were passed out here at a simple but impressive ceremony after completing six months training.

The passing-out ceremony was held at Drosh Cantonment where Commander 11 Corps Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt was the chief guest. Besides Inspector General Frontier Corps Maj-Gen Shaheen Mazhar, General Officer Commanding Malaknd Division Maj-Gen Ali Aamir Awan, Commandant Chitral Scouts Col Nizamuddin Shah and a large number of military and civil officers and elites of the area attended the ceremony.

Addressing passing-out ceremony, the Peshawar Corps Commander emphasised on the passing-out recruits to perform their duty with honesty for the protection of frontiers of the motherland. “We must be united against anti-state elements and terrorists and give them a crushing defeat,” Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt stressed. On the occasion, the Corps Commander distributed prizes to Rizwanullah of Dir Scouts in ASLT course, Ashraf of Chitral Scouts in best physical training, Zahid of Bajaur Scouts in best education training, Imtiaz of BS in overall first position holder, Qimat Khan of BS in firing competition and Ihsan of Chitral Scouts second overall. He also announced Rs50,000 cash prizes for each position-holder and Rs1 million for management committee who trained the recruits.

The Corps Commander also met elites of the area including Kalash community representatives who presented traditional gifts made by Kalash women. He emphasized on the local people to play vital role in maintaining peace in the country because no country can develop without peace. He said that Pakistan has bright future and after a few years people will come here for labour and investment after completion of CPEC.

He also inspected Census process and visited Drosh area where census staff was busy with registration of population and houses. Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt expressed satisfaction over the ongoing process of Census.