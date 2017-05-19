Abolishing quota for disabled persons in competitive examination in Punjab has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

A student Saira Hamid has filed a petition in LHC challenging elimination of quota of disabled persons in PPSC examinations.

Justice Ayesha A Malik of LHC took up the case for hearing on Friday.

During the course of hearing, the counsel of petitioner took the plea that PPSC has abolished the quota for disabled persons in CSS examinations which is tantamount to deprive them of their basic rights.

The petitioner prayed to court to set aside the decision of abolishing special persons’ quota in CSS exams.

LHC has sought reply from Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in this regard.